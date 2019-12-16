Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Wrangell’s Fish and Game office could close due to cost-cutting under Governor Dunleavy’s proposed budget, but local officials are fighting to prevent it. Plus, how a free local mini-bus has changed the lives some of Petersburg’s most vulnerable residents.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Zachariah Hughes and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Robert Woolsey and Ari Snider in Sitka
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Angela Denning in Petersburg