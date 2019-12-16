Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Wrangell as seen from Mount Dewey on July 24, 2014. (Creative Commons photo by James Brooks)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Wrangell’s Fish and Game office could close due to cost-cutting under Governor Dunleavy’s proposed budget, but local officials are fighting to prevent it. Plus, how a free local mini-bus has changed the lives some of Petersburg’s most vulnerable residents.     

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Zachariah Hughes and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Robert Woolsey and Ari Snider in Sitka
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Angela Denning in Petersburg

