Algo Nuevo: December 15th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, December 15th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label

El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Idea
SJ Records
452

Dear Santa
Christian Sanchez
Promo
Atlantis
321

Run, Run Rudolph
Jeremy Sanchez
Promo
Atlantis
300

Christmas in New Mexico
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
335

Christmas Medley
A.J. Martinez
Promo
Atlantis
310

Santa Baby
Chelsea Chavez
Promo
Atlantis
312

Mary, Did You Know
Linda Escobar & Gary Hobbs
Promo
Unknown
350

Noche De Paz
Patricia Y Carino Musical
Promo
Unknown
326

Santa Claus is coming to Town
Hilda Lamas
Promo
CHR Records
300

Please Be Home for Christmas
Hilda Lamas
Promo
CHR Records
323

Merry Christmas Feliz Navidad
Bobby Cricket Aguilar
Promo
Unknown
356

Christmas in Texas
Texas Latino
Promo
New Village Records
323

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Mezcal
Promo
Atlantis
332

One Wish
Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
300

Jingle Bells
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
232

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
230

Feliz Navidad
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
352

Come Home for Christmas
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
230

Jingle Bell rock
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
359

Silent Night
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
425

Let it Snow
Steve Chavez
Promo
Atlantis
318

Rudolph Y Su Primo
Los Garapatas
Promo
Atlantis
332

Papel Bonito
Los Garapatas
Promo
Atlantis
302

I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
353

Blanca Navidad
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
355

Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
308

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
328

Blue Christmas
Christian Sanchez & Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
253

Mamacita Donde Esta Santa Claus
Marisol
Promo
Atlantis
342

Nacio El Nuevo Rey
Anita
Promo
Atlantis
335

Morning Side of the Mountain
Christian Sanchez & Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
346

Christmas Medley
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
423

Christmas through Your Eyes
Gloria Estefan
Christmas through Your Eyes
Sony Music
502

Arboloito De Navidad
Gloria Estefan
Christmas through Your Eyes
Sony Music
400

Ave Maria
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
438

O Holy Night
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
436

Christmas Medley
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
341

White Christmas
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
334

What Child is this
Art Tijerina
Promo
Unknown
340

Santa Papi
Patsy Torres
Promo
World Class Records
239

I’ve Got That Christmas Spirit
Patsy Torres
Promo
World Class Records
316

Pancho Claus
Matthew Martinez
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
241

Esta Navidad
Rhythm Divine
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
253

Los Soldados De Nuevo Mexico
Freddie Chavez
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
445

Christmas Don’t Be Late
Sorela
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
343

It’s Christmas Time in Texas
Freddy Fender
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
300

Christmas Otra Vez
Pio Trevino Y Majic
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
333

Que Es La Navidad
Romance
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
300

Tejano Sleigh Ride
Bob Gallarza
Select Traxs Vol. II
On the Edge
342

All My Love for Christmas
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
511

