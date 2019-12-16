Night Music: December 14th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for December, 14th 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

The Spirit of Christmas

The Ritz / Broadley

The Spirit of Christmas

Denon CJ 72663

5:56

Wonderful Christmas Time

The Ritz / MaCartney

The Spirit of Christmas

Denon CJ 72663

3:42

Blue Christmas

Michele Hendricks

Santa’s Bag

Telarc CD-83352

4:55

Christmas blues

Joe Williams

Santa’s Bag

Telarc CD-83352

2:58

Santa Claus is coming to Town

Dave Brubeck

Jingle Bell Jazz

Columbia CK-40166

3:37

Deck Us All With Boston Charlie

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross

Jingle Bell Jazz

Columbia CK-40166

3:12

Oh! He is Christmas

Take 6 / McKnight

He Is Christmas

Reprise 9 26665-2

4:01

God Rest Ye Merry gentlemen

Take 6

He Is Christmas

Reprise 9 26665-2

4:35

Silver Bells

Kevin Eubanks / Livingston

A GRP Christmas Collection

GRP GRD-9574

3:31

Some Children See Him

Dave Grusin / Burt

A GRP Christmas Collection

GRP GRD-9574

5:35

Santa’s Second Line

New Birth Brass Band / Andrews

A New Orleans Christmas

NYNO 9608-2

4:13

Christmas in New Orleans

James Andrews / Sherman

A New Orleans Christmas

NYNO 9608-2

4:08

9:00 – 10:00

This Christmas

Frank McComb / Hathaway

MoJazz Christmas

MoJazz 314530353-2

4:14

Christmas Day

Frank McComb

MoJazz Christmas

MoJazz 314530353-2

4:16

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Marian McPartland

NPR Jazz Christmas

NPR JA CD-0005

2:41

Jingle Bells

Marian McPartland / Pierpont

NPR Jazz Christmas

NPR JA CD-0005

2:41

50’s Christmas

The Caroling Party

A Shiny New Christmas

BR90-722

4:16

Rudolph Bells Frosty Town

The Caroling Party

A Shiny New Christmas

BR90-722

2:13

Sleigh Ride

Mel Torme

Christmas Songs

Telarc CD-83315

2:26

The Christmas Song

Mel Torme

Christmas Songs

Telarc CD-83315

3:14

Christmas Waltz

Oscar Peterson / Cohn

Christmas

Telarc CD-83372

6:50

Winter Wonderland

Oscar Peterson / Smith

Christmas

Telarc CD-83372

4:06

Little Drummer Boy

Rare Silk

More Mistletoe Magic

QS CD-4009

2:41

O Come O Come Emanual

David Friesen & Jeff Johnson

More Mistletoe Magic

QS CD-4009

5:00