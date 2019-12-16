Night Music: December 14th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for December, 14th 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
The Spirit of Christmas
The Ritz / Broadley
The Spirit of Christmas
Denon CJ 72663
5:56
Wonderful Christmas Time
The Ritz / MaCartney
The Spirit of Christmas
Denon CJ 72663
3:42
Blue Christmas
Michele Hendricks
Santa’s Bag
Telarc CD-83352
4:55
Christmas blues
Joe Williams
Santa’s Bag
Telarc CD-83352
2:58
Santa Claus is coming to Town
Dave Brubeck
Jingle Bell Jazz
Columbia CK-40166
3:37
Deck Us All With Boston Charlie
Lambert, Hendricks and Ross
Jingle Bell Jazz
Columbia CK-40166
3:12
Oh! He is Christmas
Take 6 / McKnight
He Is Christmas
Reprise 9 26665-2
4:01
God Rest Ye Merry gentlemen
Take 6
He Is Christmas
Reprise 9 26665-2
4:35
Silver Bells
Kevin Eubanks / Livingston
A GRP Christmas Collection
GRP GRD-9574
3:31
Some Children See Him
Dave Grusin / Burt
A GRP Christmas Collection
GRP GRD-9574
5:35
Santa’s Second Line
New Birth Brass Band / Andrews
A New Orleans Christmas
NYNO 9608-2
4:13
Christmas in New Orleans
James Andrews / Sherman
A New Orleans Christmas
NYNO 9608-2
4:08
9:00 – 10:00
This Christmas
Frank McComb / Hathaway
MoJazz Christmas
MoJazz 314530353-2
4:14
Christmas Day
Frank McComb
MoJazz Christmas
MoJazz 314530353-2
4:16
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Marian McPartland
NPR Jazz Christmas
NPR JA CD-0005
2:41
Jingle Bells
Marian McPartland / Pierpont
NPR Jazz Christmas
NPR JA CD-0005
2:41
50’s Christmas
The Caroling Party
A Shiny New Christmas
BR90-722
4:16
Rudolph Bells Frosty Town
The Caroling Party
A Shiny New Christmas
BR90-722
2:13
Sleigh Ride
Mel Torme
Christmas Songs
Telarc CD-83315
2:26
The Christmas Song
Mel Torme
Christmas Songs
Telarc CD-83315
3:14
Christmas Waltz
Oscar Peterson / Cohn
Christmas
Telarc CD-83372
6:50
Winter Wonderland
Oscar Peterson / Smith
Christmas
Telarc CD-83372
4:06
Little Drummer Boy
Rare Silk
More Mistletoe Magic
QS CD-4009
2:41
O Come O Come Emanual
David Friesen & Jeff Johnson
More Mistletoe Magic
QS CD-4009
5:00