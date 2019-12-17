State of Art: Storytelling Saturday Theater at the Anchorage Museum

“Pear Blossom” (Korea) performed by Storytelling Saturday Theater. (photo courtesy of Storytelling Saturday Theater)

This week on State of Art we’re talking about Storytelling Saturday Theater (SST). For their first season, SST is performing different family-friendly versions of the Cinderella story from cultures around the world. The plays are every other Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. in the Anchorage Museum. Visitors can watch for free with museum admission and complimentary tickets are available. SST creator Sandy Harper and cast member Jane Drebert discuss the scriptless performances, community involvement and what we can learn from fairy tales.

BROADCAST: Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 2:45

Next SST performance: 12/21 “Cinderella the Liberator” – English