Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

The BP Building in Anchorage. (Staff photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

BP employees face decisions about whether to stay or go ahead of the company’s pending sale to Hilcorp. Plus: Parents in Bethel react to a local principal charged with sex crimes involving minors.

Reports tonight from: