Anxiety Disorders | Line One: Your Health Connection

Anxiety is a normal human emotion that functions as an alarm system, warning us of a perceived danger. While anxiety is necessary for our very survival, millions of Americans suffer from a level of anxiety that makes daily functioning difficult. Anxiety Disorders are the most common mental health condition, affecting almost 20% of the US population.