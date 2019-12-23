Algo Nuevo: December 22nd, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Tejano Sleigh Ride
Bob Gallarza
Select Trax II
On the Edge
342
Mary, Did You Know
Linda Escobar & Gary Hobbs
Promo
Unknown
350
Noche De Paz
Patricia Y Carino Musical
Promo
Unknown
326
Santa Claus is coming to Town
Hilda Lamas
Promo
CHR Records
300
Please Be Home for Christmas
Hilda Lamas
Promo
CHR Records
323
Merry Christmas Feliz Navidad
Bobby Cricket Aguilar
Promo
Unknown
356
Christmas in Texas
Texas Latino
Promo
New Village Records
323
Dear Santa
Christian Sanchez
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
321
Run, Run Rudolph
Jeremy Sanchez
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
300
Christmas in New Mexico
Jerry Dean
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
335
Silent Night
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
425
Jingle Bells
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
232
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
230
Feliz Navidad
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
352
Blue Christmas
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
300
Jingle Bell rock
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
359
Santa Baby
Chelsea Chavez
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
312
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Mezcal
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
332
One Wish
Maiya
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
300
Let it Snow
Steve Chavez
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
318
Rudolph Y Su Primo
Los Garapatas
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
332
Papel Bonito
Los Garapatas
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
302
What Child is This
Art Tijerina
Promo
Unknown
340
Santa Papi
Patsy Torres
Promo
World Class Records
239
I’ve Got That Christmas Spirit
Patsy Torres
Promo
World Class Records
316
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
353
Blanca Navidad
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
355
Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
308
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
328
Christmas Don’t Be Late
Sorela
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
343
Mamacita Donde Esta Santa Claus
Marisol
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
342
Nacio El Nuevo Rey
Anita
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
335
Morning Side of the Mountain
Christian Sanchez & Maiya
Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II
Atlantis
346
Christmas Medley
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
423
Ave Maria
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
438
O Holy Night
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
436
Christmas Medley
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
341
White Christmas
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentnor
334
Overture Silver Bells
Gloria Estefan
Christmas through Your Eyes
Sony Music
419
Christmas through Your Eyes
Gloria Estefan
Christmas through Your Eyes
Sony Music
502
This Christmas
Gloria Estefan
Christmas through Your Eyes
Sony Music
412
Pancho Claus
Matthew Martinez
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
241
Esta Navidad
Rhythm Divine
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
253
Los Soldados De Nuevo Mexico
Freddie Chavez
Christmas In New Mexico
Atlantis
445
It’s Christmas Time in Texas
Freddy Fender
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
300
Que Es La Navidad
Romance
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
300
Christmas Medlet New Mexico
A.J. Martinez
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
309
All My Love for Christmas
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
511