Algo Nuevo: December 22nd, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Tejano Sleigh Ride

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax II

On the Edge

342

Mary, Did You Know

Linda Escobar & Gary Hobbs

Promo

Unknown

350

Noche De Paz

Patricia Y Carino Musical

Promo

Unknown

326

Santa Claus is coming to Town

Hilda Lamas

Promo

CHR Records

300

Please Be Home for Christmas

Hilda Lamas

Promo

CHR Records

323

Merry Christmas Feliz Navidad

Bobby Cricket Aguilar

Promo

Unknown

356

Christmas in Texas

Texas Latino

Promo

New Village Records

323

Dear Santa

Christian Sanchez

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

321

Run, Run Rudolph

Jeremy Sanchez

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

300

Christmas in New Mexico

Jerry Dean

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

335

Silent Night

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

425

Jingle Bells

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

232

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

230

Feliz Navidad

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

352

Blue Christmas

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

300

Jingle Bell rock

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

359

Santa Baby

Chelsea Chavez

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

312

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Mezcal

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

332

One Wish

Maiya

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

300

Let it Snow

Steve Chavez

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

318

Rudolph Y Su Primo

Los Garapatas

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

332

Papel Bonito

Los Garapatas

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

302

What Child is This

Art Tijerina

Promo

Unknown

340

Santa Papi

Patsy Torres

Promo

World Class Records

239

I’ve Got That Christmas Spirit

Patsy Torres

Promo

World Class Records

316

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

353

Blanca Navidad

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

355

Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

308

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

328

Christmas Don’t Be Late

Sorela

Christmas In New Mexico

Atlantis

343

Mamacita Donde Esta Santa Claus

Marisol

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

342

Nacio El Nuevo Rey

Anita

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

335

Morning Side of the Mountain

Christian Sanchez & Maiya

Christmas in New Mexico Vol. II

Atlantis

346

Christmas Medley

Krucez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

423

Ave Maria

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentnor

438

O Holy Night

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentnor

436

Christmas Medley

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentnor

341

White Christmas

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentnor

334

Overture Silver Bells

Gloria Estefan

Christmas through Your Eyes

Sony Music

419

Christmas through Your Eyes

Gloria Estefan

Christmas through Your Eyes

Sony Music

502

This Christmas

Gloria Estefan

Christmas through Your Eyes

Sony Music

412

Pancho Claus

Matthew Martinez

Christmas In New Mexico

Atlantis

241

Esta Navidad

Rhythm Divine

Christmas In New Mexico

Atlantis

253

Los Soldados De Nuevo Mexico

Freddie Chavez

Christmas In New Mexico

Atlantis

445

It’s Christmas Time in Texas

Freddy Fender

Feliz Navidad

Lazerlight Digital

300

Que Es La Navidad

Romance

Feliz Navidad

Lazerlight Digital

300

Christmas Medlet New Mexico

A.J. Martinez

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

309

All My Love for Christmas

Krucez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

511