Sitka mulls joining tiny house movement

Sitka is considering getting into the tiny home movement.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the Sitka Planning Commission got its first look Wednesday at how city code could be amended to make room for tiny houses, specifically those on chassis allowing the structures to be moved.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the commission voted 3-2 to direct city special projects manager Scott Brylinsky to continue developing proposals on changing parts of the general code to define tiny houses and tiny houses on chassis. The idea is to allow them in mobile home parks and manufactured home parks.