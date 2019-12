Alaska Public Media reporters ice skating on Mosquito Lake behind the Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center in Anchorage (Photo: Joey Mendolia)

Before heavy snow blanketed Anchorage on Christmas Eve, the winter in Southcentral Alaska brought several freeze-thaw cycles that melted most of the area’s snow pack. While it was a drag for skiers, among others, it led to a lot of really good ice on lakes and ponds typically covered by snow ⁠— and it’s made for some top-notch ice-skating, as a group of Alaska Public Media employees discovered on a recent afternoon.