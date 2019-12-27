LISTEN: A Washington Post correspondent talks about reporting on climate change on Alaska’s North Slope

The village of Nuiqsut in June 2018. Nuiqsut is near a growing number of oil developments in the western Arctic. (Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

The Washington Post made the Alaska North Slope village of Nuiqsut front page news earlier this month, under a provocative headline: “Alaska’s warming, but can’t quit big oil.”

Nuiqsut is at the edge of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, and it’s surrounded by and benefits from oil development — a predicament Alaska’s Energy Desk covered in an episode of our podcast Midnight Oil earlier this year.

Post reporter Juliet Eilperin looked at the village through a different lens, exploring its place in the global debate over climate change. Nat Herz with Alaska’s Energy Desk started by talking with her about the village’s relationship to the oil industry.