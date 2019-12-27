LISTEN: Film crews recorded thousands of hours with four Alaska police departments, and this is what they saw

A Petersburg police officer drives off the vehicle-accessible float in South Harbor in early 2019. (Photo courtesy of A&E)

A film company estimates it captured thousands of hours of footage with police departments in four Alaska locales earlier this year for a TV series called “Alaska PD” that premiers on Jan. 1.

Engel Entertainment was filming for five to six weeks last spring. Film crews followed police officers for 10-16 hours a day in Fairbanks, Kodiak, Kotzebue and Petersburg as they answered calls for criminal activity and wildlife problems.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Engel Entertainment’s executive producers on the show, Stephanie Angelides and John Kim, about what to expect from “Alaska PD.”

The show premiers on the A&E Network on Jan. 1 and 2. The episodes will air on Thursdays.