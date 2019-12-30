Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Georgianna Joseph shows her tattoo at the Chinook apartment complex in the Mendenhall Valley on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Juneau, Alaska. The tattoo was done by Kelly “Rabbit” Stephens. Stephens was killed during an early-morning altercation with Juneau Police. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau experiences its first fatal officer involved shooting in 12 years. And, two Alaska high school students will go to D.C as part of the United States Senate Youth Program.

Reports tonight from: