Algo Nuevo: December 29th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 29th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

508

El Columpio

Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

324

Sin Tu Amor

G5

Promo

Unknown

345

Te Pido Por Favor

Tejano Boys

Promo

Discos Solcar

319

Tonta

Martin Hernandez

Promo

Unknown

422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer

Andrea Michelle

Promo

Unknown

336

Me Voy, Me Voy

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

305

Cumbia Mix

Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos

Promo

Hacienda

457

Ay Amor

La Tropa F

Preservando Nuestra Cultura

VMB Music Group

335

Que Hago

Ilyssa

Promo

Unknown

303

Tu Chaparrita

Erica Renee

Promo

Unknown

328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Mia

Promo

AIM Records

329

Ayer De Mi Cuenta

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

353

Colegiala

Fantacia

Colegiala

Hacienda

357

El Primier Tonto

Steve D

Promo

VMB

341

De Colores

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

320

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

555

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

452

Que Mas Quieres De Mi

La Preferencia

Ven Y Baia Conmigo

Boca Mar

316

Paloma Negra

Conjunto Barada De Oro

Promo

Unknown

628

Entragame Todo Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero/El Gringo

Mi Tesoro

EWR

351

Otra Vez

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

343

El Mandon

Tanya Griego

Mi Bendicion

Tango

312

El Pescado Nadador

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

420

Borrachera

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

328

New Mexico Red or Green

Johnny Bowles

Promo

SJ Records

331

La Persona De Mis Suenos

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti

Los Kumbacheros

Promo

Discos Solcar

341

Buscare Un Amor

Texas Latino

Promo

Unknown

341

La Ley Del La Vida

Power Drive USA

Promo

Unknown

335

Cuando Te Vayas

Power Drive USA

Promo

Unknown

429

Pecadora

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Dos Pajarritos

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

417

Te Llame

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

419

Quiero Dormir Cansado

Froy Ortiz

Promo

Unknown

429

Cumbia Special

Trueno

Promo

Unknown

431

Caricias Falsas

Javi Guerra

Un Nuevo Comienzo

Gold Fi Records

331

Puno De Tierra

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

323

Una Pagina Mas

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

300

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1830

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

VMB

409

Bailalo

Rudy Pena & Friends

Promo

Unknown

339

Tequila Polka Medley

Rudy Pena & Friends

Promo

Unknown

426

Por Alguien Como Tu

David Chavarria

Promo

Unknown

345

Sin Ti

David Lee Rodriguez

Asi Me Ensenaron

VMB

Lola

Brenda Martinez

Favoritas De Mis Padres

Rancho Alegre Records

332

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437