Algo Nuevo: December 29th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 29th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508
El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324
Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Unknown
345
Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
319
Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422
Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknown
336
Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
305
Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457
Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335
Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
303
Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329
Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353
Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357
El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341
De Colores
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
320
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
555
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
452
Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
316
Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628
Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351
Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343
El Mandon
Tanya Griego
Mi Bendicion
Tango
312
El Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
420
Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
328
New Mexico Red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
SJ Records
331
La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319
Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbacheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
341
Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
341
La Ley Del La Vida
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
335
Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
429
Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Dos Pajarritos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
417
Te Llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
419
Quiero Dormir Cansado
Froy Ortiz
Promo
Unknown
429
Cumbia Special
Trueno
Promo
Unknown
431
Caricias Falsas
Javi Guerra
Un Nuevo Comienzo
Gold Fi Records
331
Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
323
Una Pagina Mas
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
300
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1830
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
409
Bailalo
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
339
Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
426
Por Alguien Como Tu
David Chavarria
Promo
Unknown
345
Sin Ti
David Lee Rodriguez
Asi Me Ensenaron
VMB
Lola
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
332
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437