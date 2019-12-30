Algo Nuevo: December 29th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, December 29th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508

El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324

Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Unknown
345

Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
319

Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknown
336

Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
305

Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457

Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335

Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
303
Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329

Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353

Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357

El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341

De Colores
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
320

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
555

Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
452

Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
316

Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628

Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351

Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343

El Mandon
Tanya Griego
Mi Bendicion
Tango
312

El Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
420

Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
328

New Mexico Red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
SJ Records
331

La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbacheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
341

Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
341

La Ley Del La Vida
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
335

Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
429

Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300

Dos Pajarritos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
417

Te Llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
419

Quiero Dormir Cansado
Froy Ortiz
Promo
Unknown
429

Cumbia Special
Trueno
Promo
Unknown
431

Caricias Falsas
Javi Guerra
Un Nuevo Comienzo
Gold Fi Records
331

Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
323

Una Pagina Mas
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
300

Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1830

Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
409

Bailalo
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
339

Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
426

Por Alguien Como Tu
David Chavarria
Promo
Unknown
345

Sin Ti
David Lee Rodriguez
Asi Me Ensenaron
VMB

Lola
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
332

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

