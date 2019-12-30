Body ID’d as missing Kake woman; troopers investigate homicide

One of several missing posters distributed online following Shirley Skeek’s disappearance. (KFSK)

A woman from the Southeast Alaska community of Kake who vanished a year ago has been found dead on the Kenai Peninsula.

Alaska State Troopers said Monday that Shirley Skeek’s disappearance and death are now being investigated as a homicide.

“Investigation into the circumstances of Skeek’s death are under investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation,” the agency said in a statement. “Anyone with information regarding Skeek, her disappearance, or her death are asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers.”

The 28-year-old woman was living in Anchorage. Her body was discovered on May 27 off Seward Highway, near the Hope Cut-off on the north end of the Kenai Peninsula.

But it wasn’t until December that the state medical examiner’s office linked the remains to Skeek using dental records. Police say her family has been notified.