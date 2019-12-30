Night Music: December 28th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for December, 28th 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Slightly Frustrating
Polo De Haas Quartet / Courbois
Soolmaan
Timeless CD SJP 384
6:34
Bo Bip
Polo De Haas Quartet / Polo
Soolmaan
Timeless CD SJP 384
5:32
Sweet and Lovely
Gerard Hagen Trio / Arnheim
Stay Tuned
Sea Breeze SB-3049
7:12
Confirmation
Gerard Hagen Trio / Parker
Stay Tuned
Sea Breeze SB-3049
7:23
So Many Stars
Corky Hale / Bergman
Corky
GNPD 2254
4:45
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Corky Hale / Maschwitz
Corky
GNPD 2254
3:19
Simple Things
Jim Hall
Dialogues
Telarc CD-83369
6:26
Snowbound
Jim Hall
Dialogues
Telarc CD-83369
6:19
9:00 – 10:00
Pictures froom a Train Window
Errol Rackipov
Jazziz Presents Percussion on Fire
Jazziz on Disc 1997
8:33
Mobile Dawn, Mobile Dusk
David King
Jazziz Presents Percussion on Fire
Jazziz on Disc 1997
6:32
Joy and Pain
Count Basie
Movin’ in the Right Direction
Jazziz on Disc June 1996
4:03
Come, Come and Play With Me
Jeri Brown
Fresh Start
Jazziz on Disc June 1996
8:01
Peter Gunn
Dave Grusin
Two For the Road
Jazziz on Disc July 1997
4:41
Without a Song
Sonny Rollins
The Complete RCA Recordings
Jazziz on Disc July 1997
7:27
Vanessa
Eric Henderson
Faces
Jazziz on Disc July 1997
3:35
Beija eu
Marisa Monte
A Great Noise
Jazziz on Disc July 1997
3:19
Desolation Sound
Charles Lloyd
Canto
Jazziz on Disc July 1997
6:00