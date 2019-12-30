Night Music: December 28th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for December, 28th 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Slightly Frustrating

Polo De Haas Quartet / Courbois

Soolmaan

Timeless CD SJP 384

6:34

Bo Bip

Polo De Haas Quartet / Polo

Soolmaan

Timeless CD SJP 384

5:32

Sweet and Lovely

Gerard Hagen Trio / Arnheim

Stay Tuned

Sea Breeze SB-3049

7:12

Confirmation

Gerard Hagen Trio / Parker

Stay Tuned

Sea Breeze SB-3049

7:23

So Many Stars

Corky Hale / Bergman

Corky

GNPD 2254

4:45

A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

Corky Hale / Maschwitz

Corky

GNPD 2254

3:19

Simple Things

Jim Hall

Dialogues

Telarc CD-83369

6:26

Snowbound

Jim Hall

Dialogues

Telarc CD-83369

6:19

9:00 – 10:00

Pictures froom a Train Window

Errol Rackipov

Jazziz Presents Percussion on Fire

Jazziz on Disc 1997

8:33

Mobile Dawn, Mobile Dusk

David King

Jazziz Presents Percussion on Fire

Jazziz on Disc 1997

6:32

Joy and Pain

Count Basie

Movin’ in the Right Direction

Jazziz on Disc June 1996

4:03

Come, Come and Play With Me

Jeri Brown

Fresh Start

Jazziz on Disc June 1996

8:01

Peter Gunn

Dave Grusin

Two For the Road

Jazziz on Disc July 1997

4:41

Without a Song

Sonny Rollins

The Complete RCA Recordings

Jazziz on Disc July 1997

7:27

Vanessa

Eric Henderson

Faces

Jazziz on Disc July 1997

3:35

Beija eu

Marisa Monte

A Great Noise

Jazziz on Disc July 1997

3:19

Desolation Sound

Charles Lloyd

Canto

Jazziz on Disc July 1997

6:00