Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Haines community is shaken after an avalanche kills two young men. Plus, wildlife officials try to strike a balance between oil drilling and animal conservation. And, the city of Anchorage closes out the year by setting a new warm weather record.
Reports tonight from:
- Matt Miller in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Zachariah Hughes and Annie Feidt in Anchorage