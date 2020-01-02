Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
After rescuing two fishermen from a life raft, the U.S. Coast Guard suspends the search for five others near Kodiak Island. Plus, a new facility in Anchorage is using a different approach to sexual assault investigations that centers victims and survivors. And, residents in Kotzebue finally see fireworks after weather delayed the display on New Year’s Eve.
Reports tonight from:
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Liz Ruskin and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue