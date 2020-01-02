Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Alexander Burnor and his fiance Anita Monroe look on as Kotzebue celebrates the new year with fireworks on Jan. 1, 2020. (Photo by Wesley Early, KOTZ – Kotzebue)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

After rescuing two fishermen from a life raft, the U.S. Coast Guard suspends the search for five others near Kodiak Island. Plus, a new facility in Anchorage is using a different approach to sexual assault investigations that centers victims and survivors. And, residents in Kotzebue finally see fireworks after weather delayed the display on New Year’s Eve.  

Reports tonight from:

  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Liz Ruskin and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue

