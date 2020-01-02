Nearly 10 percent of Alaskan are living with diabetes. Two specialists discuss the diagnosis and treatment of this common disease.

The CDC has reported that more than 100 million Americans are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, and these numbers continue to rise. While some people are born with type 1 diabetes, 95% of those affected have adult onset, or type 2 diabetes. Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, when we discuss the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ross Tanner, Diabetes and Lipid Clinic of Alaska
- Dr. Hale Loofbourrow, Primary Care Associates
LINKS:
- An overview of diabetes: symptoms, causes, risk factors, prevention
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s diabetes homepage
- American Diabetes Association
