Nearly 10 percent of Alaskan are living with diabetes. Two specialists discuss the diagnosis and treatment of this common disease.

The CDC has reported that more than 100 million Americans are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, and these numbers continue to rise. While some people are born with type 1 diabetes, 95% of those affected have adult onset, or type 2 diabetes. Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, when we discuss the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Dr. Ross Tanner , Diabetes and Lipid Clinic of Alaska

, Diabetes and Lipid Clinic of Alaska Dr. Hale Loofbourrow, Primary Care Associates

LINKS:

An overview of diabetes: symptoms, causes, risk factors, prevention

Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s diabetes homepage

American Diabetes Association

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

