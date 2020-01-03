Two men arrested and charged for child pornography in Bethel

Goose Creek Prison. (Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage)

Two men have been arrested and charged for child pornography in unrelated cases in Bethel. A state grand jury indicted Joseph Kashatok, 63, on five counts of possession of child pornography. Another state grand jury indicted Gabriel Stone, 28, with five counts of child pornography possession and six counts of producing pornography featuring a minor.

The grand jury charges state Kashatok knowingly possessed or viewed child pornography between January and June of 2019. His bail was set at $50,000. He is being held in custody at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Kashatok faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Kashatok’s omnibus hearing will be on Jan. 23.

Grand jury charges for Stone say that he produced six files of child pornography depicting “the lewd exhibition of a child’s genitals.” According to the charges, the minor featured in the pornography was 16 years old at the time. The charges state all six files of child pornography were produced on Nov. 5, 2018.

Stone is currently being held at the Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla. He was arrested in Anchorage in May for another crime and is facing charges of assault with a weapon. He will be transferred to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel before his next court date on Feb. 6.