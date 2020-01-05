Avalanche forecasting and education

When snow falls Alaskan’s pull out their skis and sleds and head for the mountains.
The joy of skiing and riding comes with the risks associated with avalanche. Alaska
has had more than its share of avalanche tragedies and over the years dedicated professionals have worked to educate the public about how to avoid getting caught in an avalanche, and what to do if you are. Avalanche forecast centers have operated continuously in Southcentral Alaska since 1999 after six snowmachiners died in an avalanche at Turnagain Pass. This show will cover how avalanche forecasts are created, how best to use them, what educational opportunities exist in Alaska, and how to start to develop good decision-making skills when in avalanche terrain. We will talk with Wendy Wagner of the Chugach National Forest’s Avalanche Information Center, Jed Workman of the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center, and Blaine Smith, an instructor with the Alaska Avalanche School.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Wendy Wagner of the Chugach National Forest’s Avalanche Information Center
  • Jed Workman of the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center
  • Blaine Smith, an instructor with the Alaska Avalanche School

