Sullivan, Young support killing of Iran general; Murkowski has no statement

Alaska’s congressional delegation. Photos by Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media and Skip Gray/360 North

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan described President Donald Trump’s order to kill top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani as “a justified response.”

Congressman Don Young said the world is safer without Soleimani in it.

The Republican lawmakers’ reactions to the death of Iran’s powerful commander joined a chorus of responses Friday to the controversial killing.

Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone near Baghdad’s airport. Trump told reporters that he authorized the airstrike to “stop a war.”

In the aftermath of the killing, top Iranian leaders called for revenge, and more U.S. troops were sent to the Middle East, according to national news reports.

Sullivan said Trump’s order was “a justified response” given Soleimani’s history, according to statements posted on the senator’s social media accounts.

“General Soleimani and the Iranian Quds Force that he commanded have been responsible for the killing and wounding of thousands of U.S. service members over the past two decades,” the statements said. “He was the most vicious and notorious member of the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism—Iran.”

In the coming days, Iran will likely try to retaliate, Sullivan said.

Young said in a statement that the decision to kill Soleimani is “a strong example of Teddy Roosevelt’s ‘speak softly and carry a big stick’ approach to military and diplomatic affairs.’”

Sullivan and Young weren’t available for interviews Friday, said their spokesmen.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski didn’t release a statement on Friday and couldn’t be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for the senator said she was traveling and closely monitoring the situation.