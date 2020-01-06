Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s Senators react to the attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds force. Plus: Juneau residents are divided over an officer’s use of lethal force which killed a man last month.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington DC,
- Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks,
- Rashah McChesney, Matt Miller, and Jacob Resneck in Juneau,
- Katherine Rose and Robert Woolsey in Sitka,
- And Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel