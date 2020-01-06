Bethel just re-entered “damp” status. Here’s how that changes the rules for alcohol.

Caribou Traders Liquor Store closed permanently on Saturday, Jan 4. (Greg Kim/KYUK)

Bethel’s Caribou Trader’s Liquor Store closed Saturday. On Monday, Jan. 6, the town re-entered damp status for the first time since 2009.

Under this new status, residents must follow certain rules to avoid breaking the law.

Alcohol possession will be limited. People of legal drinking age in Bethel cannot possess at any one time more than 10.5 liters of distilled spirits, 24 liters of wine or either a half keg of beer or 12 gallons of beer.

Luggage flown into Bethel containing alcohol will need to be clearly labeled with an itemized invoice of the alcohol attached to baggage. This requirement applies to baggage holding more than two liters of wine, a gallon of beer, or a liter of distilled spirits.

The state of Alaska will also track how much alcohol Bethel residents order per month in a database that is inaccessible by the general public.

The severity of two alcohol-related crimes will increase under the local option. Both bootlegging and providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21 will become felonies. Under Bethel’s soon-ending wet status, they are misdemeanors.

The local option law will continue to allow purchases of wine and beer at Bethel restaurants.