Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Shishaldin Volcano erupts on January 6, 2020, as seen from Cold Bay, about 58 mi NE of the volcano. (Aaron Merculief)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Starting this month the Anchorage Public Library system goes fine free. Plus: A volcanic eruption in the Aleutians is intensifying.

Reports tonight from: