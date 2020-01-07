Traveling Music 1-12-20

Traveling Music

Date: 1-12-20

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Mr. Bojangles

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Jerry Jeff Walker

Greatest Hits

Curb

3:30

Rye Straw / Say Old Man Can You Play the Fiddle

Deseret String Band / Traditional

Land of Milk and Honey

CD Baby

2:13

Grandpa Was A Carpenter

John Prine / John Prine

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Celebrating 50 Years

NGBD Records

2:13

Return To Dismal Swamp

John McEuen / John McEwen

Will The Circle: Volume 3

NGBD Records

3:23

Sandy River Belle

Bill Spence and Fennig’s All Stars String Band / Traditional

Bill Spence and Fennig’s All Stars String Band

Front Hall

1:51

Buffalo Hump (Confrontation with the Tetons)

Freight Train

Headwater

3:06

Impressionists 2-step

Pop Wagner / Pop Wagner

3:09

Diamond Jo / Boatin Up the Sandy

Deseret String Band /

Land of Milk and Honey

CD Baby

2:55

Bully of the Town

Holy Modal Rounders /

Holy Modal Rounders 1 & 2

Fantasy

3:04

Bound to Lose

Holy Modal Rounders

4:19

Icy Mountain (instrumental)

Improbabillies / Traditional

Improbabillies

CD Baby

3:12

High Dad in the Morning (instrumental)

Dillard Hartford Dillard / John Hartford

Glitter Grass from the Nashwood Hollyville Strings and Permanent Wave

Flying Fish

2:49

In the Jailhouse Now

Steve Forbert / Traditional

2:52

Farewell to Trion (instrumental)

Darol Anger / Darol Anger

5:01

Two Rivers / Uncle Gizmo

Sam Bartlett / Sam Bartlett

4:30