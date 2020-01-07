Traveling Music 1-12-20

Traveling Music
Date: 1-12-20
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Mr. Bojangles
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Jerry Jeff Walker
Greatest Hits
Curb
3:30
Rye Straw / Say Old Man Can You Play the Fiddle
Deseret String Band / Traditional
Land of Milk and Honey
CD Baby
2:13
Grandpa Was A Carpenter
John Prine / John Prine
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Celebrating 50 Years
NGBD Records
2:13
Return To Dismal Swamp
John McEuen / John McEwen
Will The Circle: Volume 3
NGBD Records
3:23
Sandy River Belle
Bill Spence and Fennig’s All Stars String Band / Traditional
Bill Spence and Fennig’s All Stars String Band
Front Hall
1:51
Buffalo Hump (Confrontation with the Tetons)
Freight Train
Headwater
3:06
Impressionists 2-step
Pop Wagner / Pop Wagner
3:09
Diamond Jo / Boatin Up the Sandy
Deseret String Band /
Land of Milk and Honey
CD Baby
2:55
Bully of the Town
Holy Modal Rounders /
Holy Modal Rounders 1 & 2
Fantasy
3:04
Bound to Lose
Holy Modal Rounders
4:19
Icy Mountain (instrumental)
Improbabillies / Traditional
Improbabillies
CD Baby
3:12
High Dad in the Morning (instrumental)
Dillard Hartford Dillard / John Hartford
Glitter Grass from the Nashwood Hollyville Strings and Permanent Wave
Flying Fish
2:49
In the Jailhouse Now
Steve Forbert / Traditional
2:52
Farewell to Trion (instrumental)
Darol Anger / Darol Anger
5:01
Two Rivers / Uncle Gizmo
Sam Bartlett / Sam Bartlett
4:30