What kind of fiscal future do we want for Alaska? Listen to this panel discussion featuring Senator Natasha von Imhof, Mayor Ethan Burkowitz

A slide from Mouhcine Guettabi’s presentation from December 10. (Courtesy of Alaska Common Ground)

What Alaskans want for their state’s economic future can be as varied as the population itself. Can we continue relying on oil revenues or do we need to further diversify our economy? What kind of pressure can the Permanent Fund take? In this panel discussion hosted by Alaska Common Ground, speakers make their cases for what direction the state’s fiscal future should take.

Speakers:

Natasha von Imhof: Co-Chair, Senate Finance Committee (Presentation slides)

Ethan Berkowitz: Mayor of Anchorage

Greg Razo: VP Government Relations, CIRI

Mouhcine Guettabi: UAA, Institute of Economic Research (Presentation slides)

Larry Persily: Atwood Chair, UAA, Dept of Journalism (Presentation slides)

BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 49th State Brewing Co.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE