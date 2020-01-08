Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski could influence a congressional resolution that might limit the President’s military interactions with Iran. Plus, frozen pipes force some residents in Yukon-Kuskowim Delta to go back to using honey buckets. And, a remembrance of longtime National Weather Service forecaster and Fairbanks public radio music host Bob Fisher.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
- Tegan Hanlon and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks