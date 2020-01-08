Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Prudhoe Bay at night. (Photo by J Weston/Flickr Creative Commons)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski could influence a congressional resolution that might limit the President’s military interactions with Iran. Plus, frozen pipes force some residents in Yukon-Kuskowim Delta to go back to using honey buckets. And, a remembrance of longtime National Weather Service forecaster and Fairbanks public radio music host Bob Fisher.

