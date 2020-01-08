How Traditional Tattoos are Connecting People to their Inuit Identities | INDIE ALASKA

Holly Nordlum and Sarah Whalen-Lunn are Traditional Inuit Handpoke and Skin Stitch Artists. They are working to revive the Inuit tradition and create a space for connection and healing within their Inuit community.

To learn more about Holly and Sarah, and their upcoming documentary, Tupik: Inuit Ink, visit their website here.

Tupik: Inuit Ink, a documentary film, is the journey of the women working in Alaska, Greenland, Canada, and all Inuit lands to revive a lost tradition and honor their ancestors while bringing healing and community in today’s world of political oppression and loss of women’s rights.

Video and Story by Hannah Lies

Music from FirstCom Music