Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Jason Grenn, co-chair of Alaskans for Better Elections, hauls a card loaded with petition signature books to the Anchorage office of the Division of Elections for certification on Jan. 9, 2020. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Both sides in the campaign to recall Governor Mike Dunleavy will be making their cases tomorrow in front of a Superior Court judge in Anchorage. Plus, campaigners for an initiative to reform Alaska’s elections submitted tens of thousands of signatures to the division of elections today.

