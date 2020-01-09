Governor Dunleavy joins us in studio to discuss the upcoming legislative session

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference at his Anchorage office on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Governor Mike Dunleavy released his budget plan in December. It features far less dramatic cuts than the previous plan, proposes full PFDs and leaves a 1 and a half billion dollar deficit. The Governor says he wants to hear from Alaskans about their ideas for how to stabilize state spending, but Alaskans are divided about what the priorities should be. Will statewide listening sessions provide consensus for the future? Governor Dunleavy joins us for on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Governor Mike Dunleavy

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.