State of Art: Anchorage theater group RKP Productions examines age and class with Dick Reichman’s “Florida”

Ralph D. Lynch and Peter Porco in Dick Reichman’s “Florida.” (George Stransky/Courtesy of RKP Productions)

RKP Productions might be small, but the Anchorage theater company aims to pack big ideas into small productions. The “R” of RKP is Dick Reichman. He describes RKP as the company that will do the plays other theater companies wont do.

Linda Benson and ShaeLisa M. Anderson in RKP Productions’ “Florida.” (George Stransky/Courtesy of RKP Productions)

Reichman is a long-time local playwright and director whose work “Florida” is the current offering from RKP. It follows four characters in different life stages in that strange land we call “The Sunshine State,” where age and class can collide in interesting ways.

Audrey Kelly (who along with Bruce Kelly provide the “K” to the group’s namesake) and Reichman stopped by the Alaska Public Media studios to talk about their unique theater company, the legacy of collaborator Robert Pond (the “P” of RKP) and revisiting a dormant play.

