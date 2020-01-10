Northern Justice Project, ACLU AK: Who do they fight for and why?

At least two legal agencies work to protect the civil rights of Alaskans. Today’s show will look at the particular missions of the Northern Justice Project and the ACLU Alaska, with this question in mind: who or what issue would go underrepresented in court if it were not for the unique missions of these two agencies.

From the NJP website: “Founded in 2005, the Northern Justice Project, LLC is a private civil rights and special education firm that focuses on representing low- and middle-income Alaskans in complex lawsuits against the State and Federal Governments and large corporations.”

From the ACLU AK website: “ACLU of Alaska was founded in 1971…we work to protect the civil rights and individual liberties enshrined in the U.S. and Alaska Constitutions.”

During today’s program, we’ll talk about how and why these organizations were founded in Alaska history, who they represent, the kinds of cases they litigate and why. We’ll talk about their current caseload and how those fit into their mission.

As always, listeners are invited to call or email with questions or comments about the role of both organizations in Alaska’s legal ecosystem. Join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Jim Davis, an attorney and a founding partner of the Northern Justice Project

Josh Decker, an attorney and the executive director of ACLU Alaska,

