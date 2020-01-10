Can you really usher in the new year with a “new me?” Let’s dive into the science of change.

Is it true that “a leopard can’t change his spots?” Is the best predictor of future behavior, past behavior? Are we, as human beings capable of changing bad habits and altering unhealthy patterns of behavior? Are we just fooling ourselves when we set out to change things about ourselves that we do not like? Host Prentiss Pemberton discusses what the latest research tells us about the human capacity for change.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ebony McClain, Clinical Therapist
LINKS:
- PsychCentral and HuffPost ask: Can people really change?
- Why behavior change is hard – and why you should keep trying
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: