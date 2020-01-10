Can you really usher in the new year with a “new me?” Let’s dive into the science of change.

(WikiCommons)

Is it true that “a leopard can’t change his spots?” Is the best predictor of future behavior, past behavior? Are we, as human beings capable of changing bad habits and altering unhealthy patterns of behavior? Are we just fooling ourselves when we set out to change things about ourselves that we do not like? Host Prentiss Pemberton discusses what the latest research tells us about the human capacity for change.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Dr. Ebony McClain, Clinical Therapist

