How State Senate leadership is preparing for the next legislative session | Alaska Insight

Governor Mike Dunleavy released his budget proposal for the next fiscal year in December, but the legislature will have their work cut out for them when they return to Juneau on January 21 to begin the next session. How will lawmakers on both sides of the aisle come together to balance the state budget? Will they be able to agree on the divisive issue of how much money to pay out for Permanent Fund Dividend checks?

Lori Townsend is joined in studio by Senate President Cathy Giessel (R-Anchorage), and Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich (D-Anchorage) to preview this year’s legislative session.



