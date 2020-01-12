A new principal hired for Bethel elementary after former principal’s arrest for sex crimes

Former LKSD Director of Personnel and Student Services Josh Gill will serve as principal permanently for Gladys Jung Elementary School. (LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT)

Lower Kuskokwim School District’s Director of Personnel and Student Services Josh Gill will serve as principal of Gladys Jung Elementary School going forward, according to an announcement from the elementary school’s Facebook page this week.

Gill served as interim principal after the arrest of former principal Chris Charmichael in December.

Superintendent Dan Walker confirmed the announcement and added that he expects Gill to remain the principal at the elementary school next year as well. Walker says Andrea Engbretsen replaces Gill as interim director of personnel and student services. Engbretsen has years of experience as an administrator at LKSD, according to Walker. Her LinkedIn profile shows she served as a principal in Chefornak as well.

The FBI arrested Charmichael transferring obscene material to a minor and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Carmichael has been indicted on charges that include one count of possession of child pornography, two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

He was released to a transitional living facility in Wasilla on Dec. 31 to await his next court appearance.