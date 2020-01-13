Algo Nuevo: January 12th, 2020

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, January 12th, 2020 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508

Te Olvidare
Los Aztecas
Promo
Unknown
314

La Galleta Polka
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
323

Hombre Normal
Steve D
Promo
VMB
439

Y Que
Tejano Mix Band
Promo
Unknown
321

El Destino
Luis, Selia Y Diamante
Promo
Unknown
349

Margarita, Margarita
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
346

Malaguena
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
416

Crees Que No Duele
Vick Nash
Promo
Unknown
342

You’re No Good
Crystal Lynn
Promo
Unknown
404
Quiteme Ese Hombre
Laura Linda
Promo
Unknown
411

El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
343

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
456

Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

Cumbia Con Salsa
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
328

La Tejanita
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
424

Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
432

La Llorona
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
401

Eres Casado
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON
358

Yo Quiero Bailar
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON
428

This is My Song
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON
525

Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335

Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
302

Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329

Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353

Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
421

Bailalo
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
338

Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353

New Mexico Red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
Unknown
330

La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbacheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
342

Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
342

Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459

Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351

Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343

De Colores
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
556

Amor Eterno
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
556

Todo Lo Perdi
Juan DeLeon
Promo
356

Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300

Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y AL Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

