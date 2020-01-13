Algo Nuevo: January 12th, 2020

Here’s the Sunday, January 12th, 2020 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508
Te Olvidare
Los Aztecas
Promo
Unknown
314
La Galleta Polka
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
323
Hombre Normal
Steve D
Promo
VMB
439
Y Que
Tejano Mix Band
Promo
Unknown
321
El Destino
Luis, Selia Y Diamante
Promo
Unknown
349
Margarita, Margarita
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
346
Malaguena
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
416
Crees Que No Duele
Vick Nash
Promo
Unknown
342
You’re No Good
Crystal Lynn
Promo
Unknown
404
Quiteme Ese Hombre
Laura Linda
Promo
Unknown
411
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
343
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
456
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Cumbia Con Salsa
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
328
La Tejanita
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
424
Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
432
La Llorona
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
401
Eres Casado
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON
358
Yo Quiero Bailar
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON
428
This is My Song
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON
525
Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335
Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
302
Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329
Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353
Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
421
Bailalo
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
338
Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353
New Mexico Red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
Unknown
330
La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319
Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbacheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
342
Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
342
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351
Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343
De Colores
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
556
Amor Eterno
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
556
Todo Lo Perdi
Juan DeLeon
Promo
356
Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y AL Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437