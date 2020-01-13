Algo Nuevo: January 12th, 2020

Here’s the Sunday, January 12th, 2020 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

508

Te Olvidare

Los Aztecas

Promo

Unknown

314

La Galleta Polka

Brenda Martinez

Favoritas De Mis Padres

Rancho Alegre Records

323

Hombre Normal

Steve D

Promo

VMB

439

Y Que

Tejano Mix Band

Promo

Unknown

321

El Destino

Luis, Selia Y Diamante

Promo

Unknown

349

Margarita, Margarita

Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M Records

346

Malaguena

Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M Records

416

Crees Que No Duele

Vick Nash

Promo

Unknown

342

You’re No Good

Crystal Lynn

Promo

Unknown

404

Quiteme Ese Hombre

Laura Linda

Promo

Unknown

411

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

343

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

456

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Cumbia Con Salsa

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

328

La Tejanita

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

424

Cuando Te Vayas

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

432

La Llorona

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

401

Eres Casado

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

GON

358

Yo Quiero Bailar

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

GON

428

This is My Song

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

GON

525

Ay Amor

La Tropa F

Preservando Nuestra Cultura

VMB Music Group

335

Que Hago

Ilyssa

Promo

Unknown

302

Tu Chaparrita

Erica Renee

Promo

Unknown

328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Mia

Promo

AIM Records

329

Ayer De Mi Cuenta

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

353

Pescado Nadador

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

421

Bailalo

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

338

Tequila Polka Medley

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

353

New Mexico Red or Green

Johnny Bowles

Promo

Unknown

330

La Persona De Mis Suenos

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti

Los Kumbacheros

Promo

Discos Solcar

342

Buscare Un Amor

Texas Latino

Promo

Unknown

342

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

Entragame Todo Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero/El Gringo

Mi Tesoro

EWR

351

Otra Vez

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

343

De Colores

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

556

Amor Eterno

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

556

Todo Lo Perdi

Juan DeLeon

Promo

356

Pecadora

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Polka Pesadilla

Jonathan Chavez Y AL Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

352

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437