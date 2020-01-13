This month Arctic Entries brings you “Be Kind. Rewind: Stories of nostalgia, hindsight and do-overs.” In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

STORYTELLERS:

Holly Brooks – “From Coach to Competitor”

Jacqui Lambert – “Cutting the Line”

Allen Thompson – “Valley of the 10,000 Smokes”

Megan Edge – “Spring Creek Boys”

Susan Pacillo – “Parking Fairies”

Donteh Devoe – “My Best Friend”

Destiny Waller & Michele McKean – “Blessed and Restored”

BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.