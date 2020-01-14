Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Screen grab of posting in Sealaska Shareholders Underground. (Jacob Resneck)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some Alaska Native corporation shareholders are slapped with fines for their Facebook comments. Plus: Researchers say the hottest-ever summer in Bristol Bay was deadly for salmon. And, Toksook Bay gets ready to kick off the 2020 Census as the first town in the country to be counted.

