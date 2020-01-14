Alaska oil tax initiative has enough signatures for ballot, its supporters say

The Trans-Alaska Pipeline runs alongside the Dalton Highway near the Toolik Field Station on June 9, 2017, in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

An initiative that would raise taxes on Alaska’s largest oil fields has enough signatures to go before voters this year, its supporters say.

In a statement Tuesday, the group supporting the initiative announced it had collected more than 43,000 signatures from across the state. That pushes it beyond the requirement to get on a statewide ballot: 28,501 signatures.

The group, called “Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share,” says it plans to turn the signatures over to election officials on Friday for certification.

The ballot initiative would raise the minimum tax and eliminate oil tax credits for Alaska’s largest legacy fields: Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and Alpine. It would also require oil companies to publicly report their revenues and costs from those fields.

Anchorage-based oil and gas lawyer Robin Brena, a primary sponsor of the initiative, has said the state receives a smaller share of gross oil sales than it has historically. The initiative could bring in another $1 billion in production taxes, its supporters say.

“As this campaign moves into the next phase, I look forward to speaking with Alaskans about how essential it is to the future of Alaska to have a tax system that is fair to both producers and Alaskans,” Brena said in a statement.

But Kara Moriarty, president of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, has said the initiative would hurt the industry, and make investing in the state less attractive. BP Alaska has said the initiative could cost companies up to an additional $2 billion, and those costs would stunt investment.

Earlier this month, supporters of an initiative that would overhaul Alaska’s election laws also announced they had gathered enough signatures for the ballot.

