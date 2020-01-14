Bethel City Council considering Libby Bakalar for city attorney

Former Assistant Attorney General Libby Bakalar speaking at an ACLU press conference. Bakalar is one of three plaintiffs in lawsuits filed by the ACLU of Alaska against the Dunleavy administration, claiming that she was illegally terminated by the governor. Former Alaska Psychiatric Institute Staff Psychiatrist Dr. John Belville (right) is another plaintiff. (Photo by Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

The Bethel City Council is considering Elizabeth “Libby” Bakalar for city attorney. During the regular meeting on Jan. 14 conducted a job interview over live radio.

Bakalar is no stranger to media coverage. For the bulk of her career, she worked for the State of Alaska as a Senior Assistant Attorney General. She was commended for her work in 2013, receiving the Attorney General’s Award for Legal Writing. However, Bakalar was fired five years later by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration.

Bakalar believes that she was terminated because of her blog, “One Hot Mess Alaska”, in which she often criticized President Donald Trump. She is suing Dunleavy, claiming that the firing was a violation of her right to freedom of speech. Bakalar also has experience in civil litigation and currently works as an attorney in Juneau. If hired to be Bethel’s attorney, she has stated she would like to work remotely from Juneau.

There was a second finalist for the city attorney position, but he has since dropped his candidacy.