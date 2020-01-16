Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Catholic Bishop Andrew Bellisario, apostolic administrator of Anchorage, talks to reporters at the Anchorage Archdiocese office Thursday. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Archdiocese has released the names of clergy members and church  employees accused of sexual misconduct. Plus: Sitka officials consider redesigning the city’s seal. And, volunteer cooks prepare to feed hungry mushers during the Kuskowim 300 Sled Dog Race.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Johanna Eurich and Laura Kraegel in Bethel
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • June Leffler in Wrangell
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka

