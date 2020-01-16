Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage Archdiocese has released the names of clergy members and church employees accused of sexual misconduct. Plus: Sitka officials consider redesigning the city’s seal. And, volunteer cooks prepare to feed hungry mushers during the Kuskowim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Johanna Eurich and Laura Kraegel in Bethel
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Katherine Rose in Sitka