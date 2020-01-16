Review finds evidence of sexual misconduct by 14 people in the Anchorage Archdiocese since 1966

Archdiocese of Anchorage. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

An independent review has found evidence of sexual misconduct by 14 Catholic Church employees, nearly all of them priests, who served in parishes, schools and shelters under the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

The archdiocese released their names Thursday in a report posted on its website.

[Read the report here.]

It’s the first time the Anchorage Archdiocese has named its clergy members who have been accused of sexual misconduct. It follows dozens of disclosures from other dioceses across the country, including in Juneau.

The Anchorage report was ordered by Archbishop Paul Etienne in October 2018. He created a commission to review the files of all ordained and religious men and women who served under the archdiocese since it started in 1966.

The commission included a retired police captain, former prosecutor and retired judge.

Their review found “credible evidence” that 13 priests and one other church employee who served under the Anchorage Archdiocese engaged in sexual misconduct involving minors or vulnerable adults.

The men served across Southcentral Alaska.

Allegations against 10 of them came while they served in the Anchorage Archdiocese. The other four faced allegations in another diocese, the report said.

The allegations are as recent as 2015 and date as far back as 1956.

According to report, half of those accused of sexual misconduct are now dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the men, if any, had faced criminal charges.

In a letter attached to the report, Bishop Andrew Bellisario said the archdiocese is aware there may be other instances of sexual misconduct that weren’t identified in the review or were never reported. The commission will review any additional information that comes forward, he said.

Bellisario started the letter with an apology to those who have been sexually abused by members of the clergy.

“It is with humility, sorrow, and shame that I apologize to you, your family, friends, and community in the name of the Church for the grievous harm you suffered,” he wrote.

The archdiocese scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon.

Here is the list from the report released by the Archdiocese of Anchorage:

Names of those who have been determined by the Independent Commission to have credible evidence of sexual misconduct involving minors and/or vulnerable adults while serving in the Archdiocese of Anchorage



Name of Priest, Religious or Lay Minister Status Assignments while in the Archdiocese of Anchorage Allegation(s) while serving in the Archdiocese of Anchorage Stanley Allie Retired 2000, no longer in ministry Holy Family Cathedral, Anchorage, 1969 – 1970

St. Bernard, Talkeetna 1970 – 1974

St. Benedict, Anchorage, 1974-1984

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Anchorage 1984 – 1990

Sacred Heart, Wasilla 1990-2000 Sexual misconduct involving a vulnerable adult on or about 1986 Rene Astruc, S.J. Deceased 2002 Jesuit Residence, Anchorage 1971-1996 Sexual misconduct involving a minor 1976 and vulnerable adult Manuel Castro Employment ended 2013 St. Mark, Kodiak 2010 – 2013 Sexual misconduct involving a vulnerable adult 2011Sexual misconduct involving minors outside of the Archdiocese of Anchorage Michael Hornick Dismissed from the clerical state 2014 Holy Family Cathedral, Anchorage, as Decon 1968St. Anthony, Anchorage 1969-1971

St. Nicholas of Myra Byznatine Catholic Church, Anchorage 1978-1981

St. Benedict, Anchorage, 1971-1974

Chancery Office, Anchorage, as Vicar General, 1976-1984

Chancery Office, Anchorage, as Judicial Vicar 1976-2004

St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Anchorage 2006

Blessed Theodore Romzha, Mission, Wasilla, 2006 Sexual misconduct involving minors and vulnerable adults 1970s – 2000s James Laudwein, S.J. Returned to his religious order 1995 Chaplaincy Apostolate throughout the Archdiocese, 1982 – 1995 including: Jesuit Residence, Anchorage

Native Ministry, Associate Director

UAA Campus Ministry, Director 1986-1994

Anchorage Jesuit Community Supervisor

Jesuit Volunteer Community, Advisor

Brother Francis Shelter, Chaplain

Covenant House, Chaplain Sexual misconduct involving vulnerable adults in 1989 Robert Leising, OMI Returned to his religious community 2016 St. John the Baptist, Homer 2012-2016

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna, 2012-2016

Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai 2012 – 2016

St. Peter the Apostle Mission, Ninilchik, 2012-2016 Sexual misconduct by viewing child pornography Francis Murphy Deceased 2012 Holy Family of Cathedral, Anchorage 1996

St. Mary, Kodiak 1966

St. Michael, Palmer, 1967

Holy Family Cathedral, Anchorage 1970-1971

St. Patrick, Anchorage 1971-1984

St. Benedict, Anchorage 1984-1985 Sexual misconduct involving minors 1966-1979 Bernard Oosterman, (Beno) Deceased 2011 Preaching throughout the Archdiocese, 1978-1980, including:

Talkeetna, Kodiak, Wasilla, Kenai, Palmer, Anchorage, Valdez, Dillingham, Cordova, Seward, Eagle River, and Glennallen Sexual misconduct involving a minor in 1978 Gerard Ryan, C.S.Sp Deceased 2019 St. Anthony Anchorage 1971-1974

St. Bernard, Talkeetna, 1974-1979

St. Michael, Palmer, 1979-1987

St. Francis Xavier, Valdez 1987-1988Our Lady of Guadalupe, Anchorage, 1988-1989 Sexual misconduct involving minors 1971-1972 Robert Wells, C.Ss.R. Deceased 1992 Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai, 1974-1988

Sacred Heart, Seward and St. John Neumann Mission, Cooper Landing, 1988-1992 Sexual misconduct involving a minor 1977-1986

Names of those who have served in the Archdiocese of Anchorage who have been determined by the Independent Commission to have credible evidence of sexual misconduct involving minors and/or vulnerable adults while service in another location

