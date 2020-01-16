Three rescued by boat after LifeMed plane crashes in Unalaska

A view of the port of Dutch Harbor and the city of Unalaska last summer. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A LifeMed Alaska plane crashed on takeoff around 8 a.m. Thursday from the Unalaska Airport, city officials said. The plane remains in the water between the runway and Hog Island, which is roughly a mile offshore.

The cause of crash is still unknown.

“All three passengers on board have been evacuated to the city’s port vessel, the Tidebreaker,” city clerk Marjie Veeder said in a statement.

The passengers were taken to Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic in an ambulance. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

An Anchorage-based official with the National Transportation Safety Board said the agency was aware of the accident, but had no details about the type of plane or its destination.

“There is a rescue going on right now,” said Clint Johnson, the NTSB’s Alaska chief. “All we know is an airplane is in the water, in Dutch Harbor — a rescue is underway.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Anchorage-based reporter Nat Herz contributed to this story.