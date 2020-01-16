Training the next generation of women in the trades | Alaska Insight

Skilled trades — jobs like welding, plumbing, heavy equipment operation and construction — are attractive jobs for people looking for non-traditional career fields with competitive pay. While the trades continue to be male-dominated fields, more and more women are entering the workforce as training becomes more readily available.

This week on Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend sat down with Cathy LeCompte, the director of Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC), and Molly Brooks, a commercial driver’s license instructor with Northern Industrial Training (NIT), to discuss the growing opportunities for women in the trades.

Related:

Check out all our Alaska workforce coverage!