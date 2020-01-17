Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The task of counting every person living in the United States begins right here in Alaska. Plus: A school in Hooper Bay becomes another cold weather casualty. And, as mushers, dogs, and volunteers gather in Bethel for the K300 this weekend, vets help keep the dogs in tip-top shape.
Reports tonight from:
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Jacob Resneck, Rashah McChesney and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Zachariah Hughes in Bethel