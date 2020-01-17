Nominee for US District Court in Alaska clears Senate committee

Joshua Kindred, then an attorney for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, at a conference in 2018. He is now a regional solicitor for the Interior Department and a nominee for the U.S. District Court bench. Photo by Heather Holt.

Anchorage attorney Joshua Kindred is a step closer to becoming a federal District Court judge.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Kindred’s nomination Thursday.

Several of the committee’s Democrats, including Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said it’s not right for senators to consider confirming new judges now that the articles of impeachment against the president have moved to the Senate.

“The Senate should not be advancing any judicial nominees at a time when this body is contemplating removing from office the man who nominates them,” Sen. Harris said.

The vote on Kindred fell along party lines. The next step is a vote by the full Senate, but that may have to wait until after senators decide the case against President Trump.

