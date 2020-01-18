Learning from our elders: Eberhard Brunner

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-

Have you ever dreamed of owning a lodge in the mountains or a ski store in Anchorage? Being a bush pilot and guiding big game hunters? Being a professional photographer? And living long enough to have grandchildren to share your stories with? There are people in Alaska that have done it all. This week’s guest is one such person. Eberhard Brunner came to Alaska as the first full-time alpine ski coach in the state. He came for a year and stayed to own Eberhard Sporting Goods in Anchorage, a hunting lodge in the Alaska Range, and is now a professional photographer. We’ll talk with Eberhard as he shares the stories of his adventures in Alaska.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Eberhard Brunner, professional photographer, among many other things

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

Previous articleAlaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
Next articleSuicide prevention model relies on local adaptation
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR