Learning from our elders: Eberhard Brunner

Have you ever dreamed of owning a lodge in the mountains or a ski store in Anchorage? Being a bush pilot and guiding big game hunters? Being a professional photographer? And living long enough to have grandchildren to share your stories with? There are people in Alaska that have done it all. This week’s guest is one such person. Eberhard Brunner came to Alaska as the first full-time alpine ski coach in the state. He came for a year and stayed to own Eberhard Sporting Goods in Anchorage, a hunting lodge in the Alaska Range, and is now a professional photographer. We’ll talk with Eberhard as he shares the stories of his adventures in Alaska.