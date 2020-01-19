Our reporter is trying to learn more about the Anchorage priests named in a sexual misconduct review. Can you help?

Bishop Andrew E. Bellisario, C.M., the Apostolic Administrator of Anchorage, gives a press conference on the subject of priests and other church employees on January 16, 2020 at the Archdiocese of Anchorage building. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Public Media reporter Tegan Hanlon is trying to learn more about the 14 men — nearly all of them priests — who worked for the Archdiocese of Anchorage and who church officials now say were known to have sexually abused children and vulnerable adults.

The archdiocese released the men’s names last week after a months-long review of church records. (Find the names here.) The men served across Southcentral Alaska, dating back as far as 1966, when the archdiocese was created. Many are now dead. None were convicted of crimes in Alaska.

As Alaska Public Media continues to report on this issue, we want your to help inform our coverage. If you knew these priests during their time in Alaska and you’d be willing to share your memories with a reporter, on or off the record, please contact Tegan Hanlon at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.

