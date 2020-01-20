Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Richie Diehl snacks his dogs after crossing the finish line in third place in the Kuskokwim 300 on January 19, 2020 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski prepares to vote during President Trump’s impending impeachment trial. Plus: This year’s Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race was full of surprises.

Reports tonight from: