LISTEN: Historian reveals city’s overlooked past in ‘Histories of Anchorage’ column

Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue in 1953 (US Fish and Wildlife Service National Digital Library)

There’s been some new writing recently about old happenings in Alaska’s largest city. It’s in a column called Histories of Anchorage that has appeared in the Anchorage Daily News a couple times so far since the new year.

Histories of Anchorage is researched and written by David Reamer, who calls himself a “public historian.”

While the city’s history is relatively young, it’s colorful, and Reamer’s column has included stories about the mystery of how Anchorage’s first police chief was shot to death, or how “parking ferries” subverting an over-zealous parking authority by feeding strangers’ meters.

Historian and columnist David Reamer spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.

